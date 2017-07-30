Alert platform for Google Analytics
Real-time and advanced periodic alerts for Google Analytics.Get notified by Email, SMS, Slack or Twitter.GET STARTED FOR FREE
Get real-time alerts on your most important KPI's
The metric.live platform allows you to create and manage real-time alerts for all your Google Analytics profiles. Get notified when alerts are triggered by email, SMS, Twitter or Slack.Learn More »
Successful companies know to rely on
real-time alerts to act fast.
Start receiving alerts in no time
Setting up and keeping track of complicated dashboards is a thing of the past.
Getting notified when you need to act, that's what matters.
- 1
Connect with Google Analytics
Connect one or more Google Analytics accounts and manage all your alerts from one centralised UI for any number websites.
- 2
Create your first alert
Use our intuitive alert builder to create your first standard or real-time alert. You can test your configuration on the spot and publish your alert right away.
- 3
Get notified like a boss
We don't just do email notifications. We can send a text, notify you on Twitter or Slack, or trigger a webhook. And if need be we can notify the whole team.